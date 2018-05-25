How To Send a Military Emergency Message through the Red Cross Hero Care Network

This was originally published on the American Red Cross in the National Capital Region Blog.

May is Military Appreciation Month and the Red Cross supports our troops through a uniquely-developed tool called the Hero Care Network. We recognize that there may be times when emergencies occur. Using this free tool, military families are able to reach out to their loved ones 24/7, providing them extensive access to any location. Every day, more than 300 military families request assistance through the Hero Care Network by either using our online self-service tool via computer, tablet, or cell phone, or by calling a Communication Specialist.

In order to be eligible for assistance, one must be:

An active duty member of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard

An active member of the Guard and Reserve of all military branches

A civilian employed by or under contract to the Dept. of Defense and stationed outside the continental United States

A cadet or midshipman at a service academy; ROTC cadet on orders for training

A Merchant Marine aboard a U.S. Naval Ship

You can initiate a request for Red Cross emergency assistance for members of the military currently serving on active duty by using the online self-service tool. Using a computer, smart phone or tablet, you can start a request for services and track its progress from anywhere in the world.

Please make sure to have the following available when making your request:

Full legal name

Rank/Rating

Branch of Service

Social Security Number or Date of Birth

Military Unit Address

For deployed service members: information about the deployed unit and home base unit

Name and contact of the immediate family member experiencing the emergency

Nature of the emergency

Where the emergency can be confirmed, such as a hospital, funeral home, etc.

To request assistance online, visit: http://www.redcross.org/get-help/military-families/emergency-communication, download the free Hero Care App, or text “GETHEROCARE” to 90999.

To request assistance via phone, call: 1-877-272-7337.