Four Ways to Give Back on Giving Tuesday

Looking for ways to give back this Giving Tuesday? Here are four simple ways you can give with meaning to bring comfort and hope to those who need it most.

Give Hope

Nyasa has been a resident of her town for over a year. She evacuated with her three-month-old daughter Michelle to a Red Cross shelter during a disaster. A Red Cross volunteer ensured she has all the supplies she’d need for herself and her young infant.

You could provide supplies for an infant like Michelle in an emergency shelter with a gift of $50.

Give Warmth

Jecek, 4-years-old, and his sister, Charsidy, 7-years-old, shared a moment while staying at a Red Cross shelter last year. You can provide warm blankets to protect children and their families from the cold and help them sleep comfortably in emergency shelters.

With a $50 gift, you could provide blankets for 10 people, bringing them warmth and security.

Give Strength

Jenna and her son Leo received hot chicken fajita meals, snacks, and water from a Red Cross feeding vehicle after a recent disaster. Leo was especially pleased with the snacks and shouted with delight when he saw his neighbor coming to receive the same.

With a $50 gift, you can ensure a family of five has hot food to eat when disaster strikes.

Give Comfort

The Murillo family talked with Red Cross volunteer, Vicki Eichstaedt at a shelter. The Murillos fled their home when the sheriff came to evacuate them. “We didn’t take advantage of Red Cross services last year,” said Josiah. “We moved around a lot, staying with different family and friends as we could. I didn’t want to do that again. We are comfortable, we are able to take care of each other and the Red Cross volunteers couldn’t be nicer.” Patrice, Josiah’s wife, agreed, “It’s hard on us and the kids, but it’s better. We have our own space, good food, and lots of attention from you all here at the shelter.”

Help provide a full day at an emergency shelter for two people with a gift of $100. This includes meals, snacks, blankets, cots and hygiene supplies.

About Our Corporate Holiday Supporters

During this holiday season, the American Red Cross is grateful for those corporate donors that generously contribute to our Holiday Giving Campaign. They include: AmazonSmile, Circle K and PayPal. Thanks to the generosity of these and other supporters, the Red Cross is able to bring help and hope to people across the country. To learn more about our corporate holiday supporters, visit https://www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate/holiday-gifts/holiday-partners.html