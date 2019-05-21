Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Meet Cliff Hu

This Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, we’re highlighting men and women who play an important role in helping the American Red Cross fulfill its humanitarian mission every day. This week, we’d like to feature Cliff Hu, a dedicated Red Cross volunteer who works in our San Diego Region. Here is a conversation we had with him around Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and the importance of giving back.

Why is your Asian or Pacific American heritage important to you?

Though, I’m fourth generation American, my ancestors braved thousands of miles in Polynesian canoes to make a new home in Hawaii. I’m proud knowing this is part of my heritage.

How and why did you get involved with the Red Cross?

In 2003, during the Cedar Fire, my family evacuated to a Red Cross shelter. Though our stay was short, the Red Cross made a positive impression on me. At that point, I knew someday I wanted to join the Red Cross.

What does it mean for you to give back?

This means a lot to me. It is my personal ethos to help others quietly.

What is one thing you’d tell your 20-year old self?

Be patient and kind, and don’t expect others to do the same.

How would you encourage others to get involved with the Red Cross or in their communities?

When people ask me what I do in my retirement, I tell them about the Red Cross. I tell them how grateful I am to work with so many smart, courageous and caring Red Cross people. I tell them they should volunteer and get involved; and not just say, “Maybe someday.”

What is your proudest life or Red Cross achievement?

I’m most proud of the fact that I’ve been a Red Cross volunteer for 15 years. I’ve helped the Red Cross organization during the down times and have been there to celebrate the up times with my Red Cross family. Helping to move RC View, a portal that’s used across the organization to collect information during disasters, forward is an achievement that I am especially happy about.