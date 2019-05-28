Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Meet Michelle Peterson

This Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, we’re highlighting men and women who play an important role in helping the American Red Cross fulfill its humanitarian mission every day. This week, we’d like to feature Michelle Peterson, a dedicated volunteer who serves on the communications team in our San Diego Region. Here is a conversation we had with her around Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and the importance of giving back.

Why is your Asian or Pacific American heritage important to you?

It is important to know where we’ve been and the struggles our ancestors had before us. I think this helps shape who we are.

How and why did you get involved with the Red Cross?

I was on a San Diego State University alumni panel with a Red Cross staff member who ended up recruiting me to volunteer with the communications team. Because of that networking opportunity, I’ve been able to work on an array of different projects and events.

What does it mean for you to give back?

I think giving back is important because it gives hope to those in need. By helping others when they are in need, it shows that they aren’t alone.

What is one thing you’d tell your 20-year old self?

Don’t be afraid to get involved and follow your dreams! Do little things that will take you to what you want to do.

How would you encourage others to get involved with the Red Cross or in their communities?

Reach out to current volunteers to learn their Red Cross story. There’s a lot of volunteer opportunities that fit a wide variety of interests. Find something that interests you or something that you’d like to learn more about.

What is your proudest life or Red Cross achievement?

Getting the 2017 Rookie of the Year for the communications team would be my proudest Red Cross achievement. So far, I’ve really enjoyed meeting and working with Red Cross staff and volunteers while fulfilling the Red Cross mission and sharing the Red Cross story.

Become a Volunteer

You can learn how to become a volunteer like Michelle by visiting redcross.org.