Red Cross Awarded Outstanding Employer Support Certificate from the Navy Reserve

In late June, the American Red Cross was honored to accept an Outstanding Employer Support Certificate from the Navy Reserve at a ceremony in San Diego, California. At the ceremony, Vice Adm. Luke M. McCollum, chief of the U.S. Navy Reserve and commander, Navy Reserve Force, honored civilian employers from across the nation for their exceptional support of America’s Navy Reserve Sailors. At the ceremony, McCollum said, “Navy Reserve Sailors are a vital part of the Navy’s Total Force, and the operational support they provide is critical to the continued success of the United States Navy. Employers [like the Red Cross] are a key element in the life of every Reserve member, and the service each Sailor provides to the Fleet is achieved in no small part due to your company’s patriotism, understanding, and support.”

Since the founding of the Red Cross in 1881, we’ve emphasized the importance of supporting members of the military, veterans and their families through intentional action. Whether before, during, or after deployment, the military community can count on us to be a dependable resource and employer. That’s why we’re proud of this recognition as an Outstanding Employer Support for the Navy Reserve. Read on to learn how we’re continuing to help service members, veterans and their families.

How the Red Cross Helps Veterans

In 2018, more than 20% of our employees in Red Cross Humanitarian Services identified as military veterans. With these numbers in mind, a new Red Cross Veterans Resource Group was established under the advisement of Michael Jordan, a military veteran and senior vice president for the Red Cross Pacific Division. We also placed a new emphasis on identifying and educating the Veteran and Service Disabled-Owned Business community about employment opportunities with the Red Cross.

Serving Military Families

Last year, we provided employee training certifications to more than 300 military spouses who care for wounded, ill, and injured service members. Our 14,700 volunteers also logged 1.4 million hours of service to support US military members. These actions are deeply rooted in our history of serving members of the armed forces, a legacy that began with our founder, Clara Barton.

A Resource Before, During and After Military Service

With Clara’s legacy as our foundation, we strive to help members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to the challenges of military service. Before deployment, we offer information referrals that can help connect members of the military and their families to organizations that can support them and meet their unique needs. During deployment, we help families contact their loved ones serving overseas during an emergency. Our Hero Care App, in particular, provided 325,000 emergency communication services to more than 88,000 members of the military and their families last year alone. Mind-Body Workshops, along with our coping and deployment courses, also help veterans and their families post-deployment. We’re here to help every step of the way, 24/7.

How You Can Help

To learn more about our Service to the Armed Forces Division and how you can help support military families, visit redcross.org.