Museums, Sports Arenas Step up to Help Fill Blood Needs During Pandemic

We are so grateful to the many organizations who have stepped up to help host blood drives during this pandemic. Instead of museums and sports arenas swarming with visitors and sports fans, they have been filled with generous (and socially distanced) blood donors for the past couple of months. This kind of support and compassion has helped us collect lifesaving blood donations during this coronavirus pandemic for patients in need.

Since March, tens of thousands of blood drives have been canceled because people have been working remotely and practicing social distancing. More than 80% of blood donations are made at blood drives, which is why blood drive hosts like these play an important role in helping us ensure blood is available for patients at about 2,500 hospitals across the country.

See how communities, organizations and sports teams across the country have come together to support patients during COVID-19 and learn how you can host a blood drive of your own.

We’re All in This Together

During these uncertain times, it’s important to rally for patients in need – we’re all in this together! Come give blood May 15-31 and receive a Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last!* If you are feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

*Offer applicable to presenting donors May 15-31, 2020, while supplies last. Offer subject to availability of donation opportunities in your area. Instructions on how to receive your T-shirt will be sent to the email address provided on your donor record approximately 14 days after attempted donation.