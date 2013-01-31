A small collection of the Instagram selfies we’ve seen in the past day by blood donors. Keep em coming and use #redcross so we can see your good deed. Donate today
When posting selfies of donating blood, is it necessary to get consent of other people who are caught in your picture in the background prior to posting on Facebook? Any HIPAA concerns?
@Maggie Great question! You should feel free to post selfies of your blood donation experience, but it’s always a good idea to alert other folks that they might be in your photo. As long as you aren’t taking photos in the private health screening portion of the donation, you should be good to go. Use the #chooseyourday hashtag this summer so we can see your posts!
What happens if you donate blood a little over a month after last donation? The Last donation i did they didn’t say anything to me about when was the next time in could. I’ve read it says 8 week but what happens if you donate before?
Hi Dot — We love hearing from blood donors! Our colleagues at 1-800-RED CROSS can speak with you regarding your donation frequency question. You can also read more about eligibility requirements on our website: http://www.redcrossblood.org/donating-blood/eligibility-requirements
Thanks for reaching out.