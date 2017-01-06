Happy New Year – and Happy National Blood Donor Month!
This January, the American Red Cross recognizes the lifesaving contributions of blood and platelet donors. While we aim to show our donors year-round appreciation, winter is one of the most difficult times to collect blood: snow and ice storms can lead to cancelled drives, or flu season may cause donors to delay appointments. But no matter how cold it is outside, patients around the country continue to depend on blood and platelet donations to battle illness and injury.
So let’s kick off 2017 – and celebrate National Blood Donor Month – by thanking all blood and platelet donors and drawing attention to this emergency need.
In the spirit of the New Year, we’ve compiled a list of the latest blood donation trends for 2017.
Out: Fear of needles
In: Resolving to donate platelets for the first time
Out: What are platelets?
In: Utilizing RapidPass to help save time during your blood donation appointment
Out: Passing up the chance to help save a life
In: Downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App
Out: No space on your phone for the many Red Cross Apps available
In: Celebrating National Blood Donor Month in January
Out: Post-holiday fatigue
Clearly, blood and platelet donation is on trend in 2017! The Red Cross encourages all eligible new and repeat donors to roll up a sleeve now to help ensure a ready supply of blood products this winter. Thank you for your support!
Schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
