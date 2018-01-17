This National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross is working hard to ensure that lifesaving blood and platelet donations are available for patients who need them. However, this winter has been a challenge because severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on our ability to collect blood and platelet donations.

This year alone, snow and ice have forced us to cancel nearly 500 blood drives causing about 13,000 uncollected blood and platelet donations. To combat this, we’re urging regular and first-time blood and platelet donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give now.

We know that giving blood for the first time can be nerve-racking, especially if you’re afraid of needles. In fact, one of the main reasons people say they’ve never given blood or platelets, is because they’re afraid of needles. If you have this fear, we can help! Watch this video for tips on how to overcome your fear of needles when donating blood or platelets.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO #GIVENOW

You can schedule a blood or platelet donation today by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).