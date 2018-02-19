Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Blood Donation?

You don’t need a special reason to give blood with the American Red Cross as long as you have a reason that is important to you. Whatever the reason, the need for lifesaving blood and platelets is constant. In fact, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. And your contribution is important for a stable and reliable blood supply.

But before you schedule your appointment to donate blood or platelets, make sure you’re prepared with all of the information you’ll need for a successful donation. You can read more about the donation process as well as eligibility requirements at www.redcrossblood.org. Test your knowledge about blood donation with the quiz below.