The Pillowcase Project: Reaching the One Millionth Child

Next week, the American Red Cross Pillowcase Project will reach its one millionth child! This program aims to increase awareness of natural disasters and teach safety, emotional coping and personal preparedness skills to students in grades three through five (eight to 11 years old).

Learn, Practice and Share

In this program, trained Red Cross volunteers help students learn how to create an emergency supply kit by packing essential items into a pillowcase, which makes it easier to transport items in the event of a disaster or emergency. Students are also given the opportunity to personalize their pillowcase and encouraged to share what they’ve learned with their loved ones.

Making a Difference

Leading up to reaching The Pillowcase Project’s one millionth child, Pillowcase Project teams are holding events all over the country in states such as Louisiana, California and Pennsylvania, just to name a few.

Since the project’s first pilot launched in 2013, teams have engaged 35,000 volunteers to partner with more than 13,000 schools, community organizations and partners to reach students. As a result, 11 lives have been saved. The American Red Cross has also supported international pilot programs in six countries abroad.

http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/10912-007.jpg A Red Cross volunteer passes out pillowcases during a presentation to third graders.

http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/10912-008.jpg A third grader shows off his Pillowcase Project workbook after a presentation at his elementary school.

http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/10912-002.jpg A Red Cross volunteer talks to students about fire prevention and how to call for help.

http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/10912-016.jpg A third grader shows off his pillowcase during a Pillowcase Project presentation.

http://redcrosschat.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/10912-010.jpg A close up of one student's pillowcase design.

Learn More

For more information about The Pillowcase Project and how your school, after-school program or community group can participate, contact your local Red Cross chapter or email pillowcaseprojectatredcrossdotorg.