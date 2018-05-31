Learn How to Prepare Your Household for Hurricane Season

As we gear up for hurricane season, learn what you can do now to keep your loved ones safe. Here are three simple steps you can take to prepare for an emergency:

Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information. Many of these items are available through the Red Cross Store at redcrossstore.org. Talk with household members and create an evacuation plan. Practicing the plan minimizes confusion and fear during the event. Be informed. Learn about the community’s emergency response plan. Plan routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs as required and make plans for pets.

Download our Free Emergency App

For tips on what to do before, during and after severe weather such as hurricanes, download the Red Cross Emergency App. It offers emergency alerts and information about what to do in case of flooding, as well as locations of open Red Cross shelters. Users can find it in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross, texting GETEMERGENCY to 90999 for a link to download the app or going to redcross.org/apps.

Social Media and Emergencies

Social media can also play a role in emergency preparedness, response and recovery. Facebook’s Crisis Response, for example, allows people affected by a crisis to tell friends they’re safe, find or offer help and get the latest news and information. You can also follow the American Red Cross on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for disaster updates and other important information.