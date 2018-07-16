Our Gift of Blood and Why We Give Back

THE ACCIDENT THAT CHANGED OUR LIFE

On July 8, seven years ago, I got a phone call that nobody could ever be prepared for. I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing when I got the news that my husband had been in an accident at work. He was a paramedic working in the ambulance you see in this photo. He was in the back with a patient when they were hit head on by a dump truck. The driver of the dump truck and the patient were both killed in the accident.

Our friend Bryan, a fellow medic who worked with the life flight team was on the phone. He said, “He’s alive, but hurt pretty bad. I need you to stay calm and get to the hospital right now. They’re flying him in. I’ll meet you there.” I remember thinking, this wasn’t supposed happen to him. He saves lives. He is the helper, not the one who needs help.

Though badly injured, thankfully, he was alive. It would take multiple surgeries and years of rehab to put him back together and find his new normal in life. He spent five hours on the operating table for his shoulder surgery alone and ended up needing more than six pints of blood.

LIFESAVING BLOOD MAKES A DIFFERENCE

Thanks to blood donors, the blood he needed was on the shelves that day. He survived the accident but may not have survived the surgery had it not been for the generosity of others! This husband, father, brother and public servant has more years ahead of him because of the gift of blood.

My daughter and I are regular blood donors. We donate blood to pass on the gift that was given to our family. Please make a blood donation and give the gift of life to someone else – you never know when it might be you or your family who needs it.

PLEASE GIVE NOW TO OVERCOME A #BLOODEMERGENCY

The Red Cross has a critical need for blood and platelet donors to give now to help address a summer blood donation shortage after a difficult Independence Day week for donations. All blood types are urgently needed – especially type O – to give now and help save lives. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming weeks so that patients, like my husband, can continue to receive lifesaving treatments through the summer.

For more information or to make appointment to give, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).