QUIZ: What Blood Donation Snack Are You?

After your blood donation, what snacks do you gravitate to? Are you drawn to the healthy or indulgent treats at the American Red Cross blood donation canteen?

The top priority of the Red Cross is the health and safety of our blood donors and recipients of blood. So it is important that donors drink plenty of fluids and eat a nutritious, well-balanced diet rich in iron and vitamin C.

Blood contains many substances including: red blood cells (full of iron), white blood cells, plasma and platelets, plus water and various nutrients and minerals. Which is why it is so critical for donors replenish their bodies with post donation snacks and fluids.

Take this quiz to find out which blood donation snack you are and what it says about you.