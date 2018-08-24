4 Ways to Give Yourself Peace of Mind When Your Kids are Playing Outdoors

Seeing your kids happily play outdoors is no doubt one of the greatest gifts parenting offers. However, it can make some parents uneasy knowing that they may not always be able to keep a close eye on them when they’re outside.

That’s why we’ve put together the following tips to give you some peace of mind when your kids are playing outdoors. From teaching your kids to be street smart and using a first aid mobile app, to setting ground rules and installing an outdoor security camera, our recommendations will provide you with the steps you need to take to put your mind at ease.

1. Teach Your Kids to Be Street Smart

One of the most powerful and critical things parents do is teach their children the knowledge and skills they need to react aptly in any given situation. This is particularly true when it comes to street safety. Taking a proactive approach to teaching your children to be street smart will not only give you greater peace of mind when they’re playing outside, but it will also help your children develop valuable skills they can carry throughout their lives.

If you don’t know where to start, there’s no shortage of helpful resources online that can guide you in the right direction. Just remember that teaching your children to be street smart isn’t just a one-off conversation – it should be an ongoing process that involves you regularly talking to your children.

2. Download the American Red Cross First Aid App

Did you know the Red Cross has a First Aid App designed to help you handle the most common first aid emergencies? Available for download on both Android and iOS phones, the free app gives you instant access to first aid information about emergencies such as bleeding, broken bones, concussions, and more. It even comes with an option to view the content in Spanish.

Given most parents carry around their phone wherever they go, the app is highly-practical for parents who are on-the-go and need some guidance when it comes to treating their child’s injuries. After all, it’s natural that we may not know how best to treat or react in an emergency situation – particularly when tensions are high. So think of the app as your secret weapon for helping you treat your child effectively if they do have an accident or mishap when playing outdoors.

3. Set Ground Rules

Setting ground rules is a fantastic way to communicate boundaries to your children when they’re playing outdoors. Without any ground rules, your children may not be able to understand that certain actions and behaviors are not allowed or that certain areas are off limits.

What ground rules you decide on are up to you, but consider such limitations as: how long they can stay outside, what areas they can and can’t play in, what toys or objects they can and can’t use, and who they are allowed to play with. Of course, you’ll also have to think about what it will mean for your child if they break any rules.

4. Install an Outdoor Security Camera

We can’t always keep our eyes on our kids when they’re playing outside – so the next best thing is to have a “second set of eyes” in the form of an outdoor security camera. Needless to say, your family’s needs are unique, so you’ll need to select a camera which best supports what you are looking for from your outdoor security camera.

The good news is that when it comes to outdoor security cameras, it isn’t a case of one-size-fits-all. There’s such a large variety to choose from, ranging in such things as their features, the level of resolution offered, whether they are wireless or not, whether night-vision is included or not, and the viewing angles available. If you’re worried about the cost, there are plenty of more economical models on the market for you to choose from.