Hosting Blood Drives to Help Hospital Patients

The season of giving is just around the corner, but for patients who depend on lifesaving blood donations, it is vital that people roll up a sleeve and give blood all year-round. By hosting blood drives, the St. John Neuman Church of Canton Township, Mich., has helped patients in need for the last 25 years. And their dedication is truly an inspiration to us all.

Faith in Action

This summer the church participated in the American Red Cross Community of Giving Program, which provides a unique opportunity for faith-based groups to serve those in need by hosting Red Cross blood drives. During the program, St. John Neuman Church topped the nationwide leaderboard, collecting 143 pints of blood during a Community of Giving blood drive on July 29.

“I encourage others to consider organizing blood drives,” said Ginny Springer, coordinator of the St. John Neumann blood drive. “By providing the opportunity for donors, you can make the day of complete strangers who will be forever grateful for your efforts.”

Become a blood drive sponsor

The Red Cross encourages community organizations, businesses and other groups to host a blood drive with the Red Cross in December, January or February to help prevent blood shortages this winter. Groups of all sizes are needed. You can learn more and sign up to host a blood drive at rcblood.org/2OPZtC6