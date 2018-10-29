Cartoonists Draw Blood: A Treat for Patients in Need

This October the Cartoonists Draw Blood have partnered with the American Red Cross again to host a blood drive in Washington, D.C. The organization, founded in 2013, has found a novel way to combine its desire to serve the community with its members’ creative abilities. Since their first drive, the Cartoonists have expanded their activities to include publishing two comic books titled “Trick or Treat” and “Monsters,” exhibiting their work and encouraging blood donation. Ten percent of the proceeds are donated to the Red Cross.





Carolyn Belefski, who started Cartoonists Draw Blood says hosting blood drives is their way of giving back to the community. “We are cartoonists, not doctors, we can find a way to make someone laugh and have good time,” said Belefski. “This is our way of contributing our talents to a good cause and connecting with an audience.”

This year the National Cartoonists Society Manhattan chapter will be hosting their first “Cartoonist Draw Blood” event.





Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. Over the past two months severe weather disasters have led to the cancellation of many blood drives, causing hundreds of thousands of units of blood to go uncollected.

The Red Cross is urging organizations, companies and individuals to host a blood drive in December, January or February to help rebuild the national blood inventory and prevent shortages this winter. Groups of all sizes are needed. Learn more & sign up at rcblood.org/2OPZtC6