Video: Blood donations help cancer patients like Hannah

This holiday season roll-up a sleeve and donate blood with the American Red Cross. Did you know in the time it takes to complete your donation, 1,800 patients in the U.S. will have needed lifesaving blood products? Patients like Hannah.

Over the past two years, Hannah has received more than 50 blood and platelet transfusions in her battle against lymphoblastic leukemia. Thanks in part to generous blood donors, Hannah’s cancer is in remission. She says to all that roll-up a sleeve and give, “There is not enough gratitude. You’re giving a life to someone who needs a life, so thank you.”

This holiday season, Hannah, her family and the Red Cross are coming together to urge communities, organizations and individuals to host a blood drive this winter or schedule an appointment to give.

All eligible individuals—especially type O blood donors—are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation today by using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors can help even more people by inviting a family member, friend or co-worker to donate too. Those who donate Dec. 20, 2018-Jan. 6, 2019, are eligible to receive a special long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt as our way of saying thanks, while supplies last.