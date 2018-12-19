2018: A Year of Record-breaking Disasters – How Your Donations Helped

This year, we experienced a number of record-breaking disasters across the country ranging from deadly hurricanes to volcanic eruptions. With each disaster, we were there every step of the way, providing relief and care to millions of people in their darkest hour. Here are some of the things we were able to accomplish this year with your generous support.

Deployed Disaster Workers

To help those impacted by disasters big and small, we mobilized more than 14,000 disaster workers. Ninety percent of these workers are Red Cross volunteers. Learn about one Red Crosser’s experience after Super Typhoon Yutu hit the Northern Mariana Islands.

Distributed Much Needed Supplies

Our volunteers distributed more than 2.2 million relief items this year, which wouldn’t have been possible without our emergency response vehicles. These vehicles traveled over 900,000 miles across the U.S. to help us fulfill our mission in communities. Check out this video to learn more about these vehicles.

Provided Food and Shelter

We helped serve more than 8.2 million meals and snacks and provide over 290,000 shelter stays with partners for those living in affected areas. This family of seven was thankful for a safe place to stay and warm meals to eat after Hurricane Michael destroyed their home in Georgia.

Reconnected Loved Ones

This year we’ve help reconnect more than 12,000 loved ones who have been separated by disasters and crises across the globe. Read how the Red Cross helped reconnect two sisters who had been separated for 72 years.

You Can Help Make a Difference

You can help people affected by disasters like wildfires, storms and countless other crises by making a donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables us to prepare for, respond to and help people recovering from disasters big and small across the U.S. To make a donation, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).