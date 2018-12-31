QUIZ: What’s Your New Year’s Resolution?

As 2018 comes to a close, many of us are taking the time to self-reflect. We’re thinking about all of the experiences we had this year, all of the things we learned and what we’d like to change for next year. Having trouble coming up with your New Year’s resolutions? Take this quiz to find out what your Red Cross resolution should be for the new year.
1 minute readFun
