Three Red Cross Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day

Looking for ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Here are some Red Cross-themed date ideas that will make your heart melt.

Learn Lifesaving Skills with the Love of Your Life

The Red Cross offers a number of training and certification classes ranging from CPR and First Aid to Babysitting and Water Safety. Register to take a class with your loved one today that will teach you the skills you need to help prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies, and save lives.

Donate Blood to Save Lives

Blood and platelet donations are needed every day for accident victims, surgery and transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for cancer. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule your appointment to donate today. And remember that your donations could be the reason why patients have more time to spend with their loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Will You Be My Volunteer?

Our vital work would not be possible without the help of our dedicated volunteers. If you want to use your time and talents to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, sign up to become Red Cross volunteer at redcross.org.

Happy Valentine’s Day!