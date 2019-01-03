9 Things to Know Before You Donate Blood in 2019

January is National Blood Donor Month. It’s also a difficult time of year to collect blood donations due to snowstorms and flu season. Last January, the American Red Cross had to cancel hundreds of blood drives due to winter weather, causing thousands blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. We don’t know how severe it will be this year, but we do know from past experience that snow, ice and seasonal illnesses affect a blood donor’s ability to give.

To help prepare for your blood donation, the Red Cross has nine tips to know before donating blood in 2019.