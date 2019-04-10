QUIZ: What Do You Know About Platelets?

Most people have heard of donating blood, but they haven’t heard about giving platelets. In fact, many people don’t even know what platelets are or who they can help. Do you?

Take this quick five-question quiz to find out how much you know about platelets and how platelet donors help save lives.

Want to be a Cancer Kicker?

Platelet donation is available at select Red Cross blood donation centers. Make your appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org/Cancer or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who present to donate blood or platelets April 1-30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO’s Game of Thrones. Terms and conditions apply, and are available at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones. Additionally, those who donate between April 11-30 are eligible to receive a Bleed For The Throne poster, while supplies last.