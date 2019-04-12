Game of Thrones: Your Last Chance to Bleed #ForTheThrone and Win

The day we’ve been anxiously waiting for over the last year is finally here. In a matter of hours, the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones will air on HBO, and we couldn’t be more ecstatic.

Bleed #ForTheThrone?

Part of the reason is because this year the American Red Cross teamed up with Game of Thrones and HBO to encourage fans to Bleed #ForTheThrone and donate blood to help patients in need. Anyone who came to give from Feb. 19 to March 17, was entered for a chance to win a trip to the season 8 world premiere on April 3, in New York City. Read on to hear about one blood donor’s experience at the Game of Thrones season 8 world premiere, as well as how you can still be entered for a chance win a full-size Iron Throne!

Season 8 Premiere

Playol Shippey III, a long-time blood donor and one of the five Game of Thrones season 8 world premiere sweepstakes winners, attended the event with his wife at Radio City Music Hall. According to him, they started reading the “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series back in 2008, and they’ve been hooked ever since. So when he found out he could donate blood, something he already enjoys doing, for a chance to see the premiere of a show he loves, the decision was a no-brainer. And needless to say, their experience at the premiere was definitely one for the books. At the premiere, the couple got to meet some of our favorite Game of Thrones characters and even snagged photos with some of them.

Although the opportunity to attend the premiere has passed, our Game of Thrones partnership is still going strong. If you come to give blood with the Red Cross by April 30, you will be entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO’s Game of Thrones! Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones. In addition, all donors who come to give from April 11-30 will also be given an exclusive Bleed For The Throne poster, while supplies last. Don’t miss out on your chance to help save lives and get these exclusive items.

Give Today

Donating blood is a simple process and only takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about eight to ten minutes. Don’t believe us? Take it from Playol.

“I have been a Red Cross donor for 26 years now and donate every time I can. Giving blood doesn’t take long, but makes a huge impact to those in need. I am proud to be a Red Cross donor and it feels great to know that lives are impacted and saved through my donations.”

Make your appointment today by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).