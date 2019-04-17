Who Blood Tranfusions Help: Layla Wigmore’s Story

Layla Wigmore is an 8-year-old, third grader with a big smile and a big heart for helping others. In March 2018, she was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a rare condition where the body is unable to produce blood cells – red cells, white cells and platelets, causing Layla to need help from others to sustain her need for up to three units of blood each day. To date, Layla has received donated stem cells from her brother Cooper, as well as over 200 blood transfusions from donations made by generous blood donors. Layla’s fight against severe aplastic anemia isn’t over and she may need more blood transfusions in the future.

“Layla was in desperate need of blood due to her illness,” said Tina Wigmore, Layla’s mother. “Layla made it a goal to inspire others while at the hospital and encourages others by bringing joy to their lives.”

You can follow Layla’s journey on Facebook here.

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or learn more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

If you come to give blood with the Red Cross by April 30, you will be entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO’s Game of Thrones! Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones. In addition, all donors who come to give from April 11-30 will also be given an exclusive Bleed For The Throne poster, while supplies last. Don’t miss out on your chance to help save lives and get these exclusive items.