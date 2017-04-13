Become a Giving Day Ambassador: #Help1Family in 3 Steps

Red Cross Giving Day is only two weeks away, and while it is a 24 hour fundraising event, we’re calling on you to help us get the word out before April 26! Nearly every eight minutes, we meet a family that has lost everything to a home fire or other disaster – the roof over their heads, their clothes, their most cherished possessions. But, together, we can help during those first devastating hours. If we each #help1family, think of what we could do.

Here are three easy steps to get started:

1. Sign up for updates

Keep up to date with the latest campaign information by signing up to be a Giving Day Social Ambassador. You’ll receive weekly emails leading up to April 26 with shareable social media content.

2. RSVP and invite your friends

Join our Facebook Event to save the date for April 26, and share with your friends and family.

3. Each time you use #help1family, we get a $1 donation

Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and the Craig Newmark Foundation, has graciously committed to donate $1 up to $25,000 for every use of the Giving Day campaign hashtag #help1family on Instagram and Twitter through April 27. We need your help to max out the match!