Red Cross Giving Day: Four Ways You Can Make an Impact

The fifth annual Red Cross Giving Day is only two days away! On Wednesday, March 27, we’re asking you to join us in helping families who have lost everything to a home fire or other disaster. Things like the roof over their heads, their clothes and their most cherished possessions. Although there are many ways to show your support on Giving Day, here are four ways to get involved and make an impact.

Take a Picture with our Giving Day Selfie Sign

Love taking selfies? Snag a photo with our Giving Day selfie sign and share why you’re supporting the Red Cross. Encourage your friends and family to join in too!

Enter for a Chance to See Some of Your Favorite Celebrities

By donating $10 to Red Cross disaster relief today through March 27, you could win a four-ticket prize pack to see Amy Grant and Vince Gill’s 12 Nights of Christmas Show at The Ryman in Nashville, Tennessee.

Donating could also put you in the running to win lunch and a private ice-skating lesson with Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton at the Ford Ice Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

When you donate $10 to the @RedCross, you not only #Help1Family, but you’re also entering to win a VIP experience with me that includes a private ice skating lesson right here in #Nashville, TN! Learn more & donate today: https://t.co/HNhidEVDum — Scott Hamilton (@ScottHamilton84) March 19, 2019

Follow the Hashtag #help1family

Follow this hashtag for updates on Red Cross Giving Day activities across the country. You can also use the hashtag on your social media channels to get your networks involved.

Donate to Help a Family in Need

You can provide hope and relief items, like food, shelter and other essentials to people who need it most by visiting redcross.org/givingday. You can also text “GIVE” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

If we each #help1family, think of what we could do.

About our Giving Day Supporters

The American Red Cross is grateful for those donors that are making an impact to #help1family by supporting our Giving Day. They include: the Energy Transfer/Sunoco Foundation and OnStar. Thanks to the kindness of these and other supporters, the Red Cross is able to provide hope and urgent relief to people when they need it most.