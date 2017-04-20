1 minute readCampaign for Disaster Relief

Families Helping Families: A Countdown to Red Cross Giving Day

Molly (third from right) and her family at her son’s wedding in Los Angeles, CA. Originally from the small town of Shenandoah, PA, Molly has worked for the Red Cross for more than 24 years.

In just six short days, it will be American Red Cross Giving Day. Giving Day shines a light on the families we help and the work of the Red Crossers who are there to support them in their time of need. Nearly every eight minutes, we meet a family who has lost everything to a home fire or other disaster. On Giving Day we stand together with our own families to support the American Red Cross.

Starting today, we’ll be counting down to April 26 on our social media accounts with photos of our own families and the families we’ve had the honor to help. We encourage you to share your own family photos on your social media accounts and use the hashtag #help1family in support of the Red Cross. It could be a photo of you as kid, an “awkward family photo” (we all have them!) or one from present day. Every time you use the #help1family hashtag on Twitter and Instagram, Craig Newmark will donate $1 to the Red Cross up to $25,000.

If we each #help1family, think of what we could do. Here are some of our photos for inspiration!

This is a photo of Sarah (left), a Tennessee Red Crosser, with her younger brother, Michael, and her mom at a craft fair in their hometown of Nashville.

 

Tony, now a Red Cross communicator in Santa Ana, California, and his mom. Tony has worked for the Red Cross for three years and loves knowing he’s part of a team that helps people on what might be the worst day of their lives.

 

Carrie (in high chair), with her sister Whitney, grew up in Lynchburg, VA and has been working with the Red Cross for over 10 years.

 

Elaine (center), originally from Fairfax, VA, with her grandparents. She has worked on the Red Cross social engagement team for two years and loves being able to share the incredible stories of the mission in action.

