Families Helping Families: A Countdown to Red Cross Giving Day

In just six short days, it will be American Red Cross Giving Day. Giving Day shines a light on the families we help and the work of the Red Crossers who are there to support them in their time of need. Nearly every eight minutes, we meet a family who has lost everything to a home fire or other disaster. On Giving Day we stand together with our own families to support the American Red Cross.

Starting today, we’ll be counting down to April 26 on our social media accounts with photos of our own families and the families we’ve had the honor to help. We encourage you to share your own family photos on your social media accounts and use the hashtag #help1family in support of the Red Cross. It could be a photo of you as kid, an “awkward family photo” (we all have them!) or one from present day. Every time you use the #help1family hashtag on Twitter and Instagram, Craig Newmark will donate $1 to the Red Cross up to $25,000.

If we each #help1family, think of what we could do. Here are some of our photos for inspiration!