Your Ticket to Giving Day: What Not to Miss on April 26

It’s finally here! Giving Day is this Wednesday, April 26. It’s a time for us to all come together for a 24 hour period to raise awareness for our critical mission, and to raise funds to support the lifesaving work of the American Red Cross. By uniting together, we can make a major impact.

There are many ways to participate in Giving Day this Wednesday, so we’re bringing you this quick guide for some of the highlights.

1. Follow the hashtag #help1family and share Giving Day messages.

Thanks to Craig Newmark, each use of the hashtag on Twitter and Instagram earns the Red Cross $1 (up to $25K)! We still have a ways to go, so use the hashtag early and often.

2. Root for your local Red Cross on the Giving Day leaderboard.

Make sure your region is being represented well!

3. Tune in to the video game marathon on Tiltify.

Tiltify, the livestream fundraising component of Twitch, the world’s leading streaming community for gamers, is hosting a 48 hour marathon event to support Giving Day. The stream kicks off Monday night, April 24, and will wrap the evening of April 26. The team consists of GoldGlove and VernNotice, two of the most popular gamers on Twitch, and three of their fellow gamers. Viewers can make donations directly through Tiltify, and the gamers are offering unique interactions, rewards and special features to encourage participation.

4. Look out for the Harlem Globetrotters charity game in Montana.

This April 26 charity game will be played at Kailey Gymnasium at Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana, tipping-off at 6 pm MT. All proceeds will go directly to the American Red Cross. For those in that area, all tickets are $20, and can be purchased online or at the Miles Community College Student Services Center. Globetrotter players will sport custom-designed, one-time-only red jerseys in the motif of the American Red Cross.

Thank You to Our Giving Day Supporters

Thank you to our 2017 Giving Day Supporters: Sunoco and Willow Springs Foundation, Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA Inc, Carvel, Craig Newmark (founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund), The Franzen Family and Jim Hixon. The generosity of our National, Community and Promotional Giving Day Supporters allows the Red Cross to provide help and hope for more families when they need it most.