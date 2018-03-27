Four Simple Things You Can Do to Support Red Cross Giving Day

Tomorrow, March 28, is our fourth annual American Red Cross Giving Day! We hope you’ll join us and thousands of others across the country to help those who have lost everything in a disaster. There are many ways to participate in Giving Day tomorrow, but here are four simple things you can do to help make an impact.

Follow the hashtag #help1family

Follow the hashtag #help1family to follow Giving Day activities across the country. You can help by using the hashtag on your own social media channels early and often. Craig Newmark, founder of Craiglist is challenging us to share the hashtag far and wide! Will you help us get to 25,000 uses of the #help1family hashtag?

As a bonus, you can show your support on Facebook with a custom “Giving Day Supporter” profile frame. You’ll find this by going to https://www.facebook.com/profilepicframes and searching for “Red Cross Giving Day 2018.”

See the Harlem Globetrotters in action in Minnesota

In honor of Giving Day, the Harlem Globetrotters will hold a charity game at 7 p.m. at The Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minnesota. You don’t want to miss the game, because it will feature a unique twist specifically tailored for the Red Cross. Tickets for the game can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at The Sanford Center box office.

Enter for a chance to see Harry Styles in New York City

Are you or is someone you know a Harry Styles fan? If so, you’re in luck! Thanks to Harry, you can enter now for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime and a VIP experience during his sold-out show in New York City on Friday, June 22.

Take a picture with our Giving Day selfie sign

Share why you support the Red Cross by taking a photo with our Giving Day selfie sign. And while you’re at it, feel free to print out signs to share with your family and friends!

About our Giving Day Supporters:

The American Red Cross is grateful for those donors that are making an impact to #help1family by supporting our Giving Day. They include: ETP/Sunoco Foundation and Willow Springs Foundation. Thanks to the kindness of these and other supporters, the Red Cross is able to provide hope and urgent relief to people when they need it most.