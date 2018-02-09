Need a Valentine’s Day Idea? Red Cross Cards to Share on Social Media

Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, we’ve created some special cards for you to share on social media.

This year we tapped into our archives for valentine inspiration. Pins – staples of the Red Cross archive – have always held a special place in our hearts and our history. Since the 1900s, we’ve bestowed pins as tokens of appreciation and recognition of service. We even have a volunteer historian, affectionately known as the Pin Lady, who made a name for herself managing our pin collection.

We encourage you to share these affectionate “pins” with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day!

For the one who always saves the day

Lifesavers come in many forms. Sign up for a class or download one of our preparedness and safety apps.

For the selfless giver

Blood and platelet donors help save lives. Make an appointment today at redcrossblood.org.

For the service member in your life

The Red Cross helps members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to the challenges of military service. Learn more about Service to the Armed Forces.

For the globetrotting humanitarian

As part of the world’s largest humanitarian network, Red Cross and Red Crescent teams provide relief and hope in nearly every corner of the globe.

For the one that sets your heart on fire

A critical part of our Home Fire Campaign is Sound the Alarm, a series of home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events across the country. Join us to help #EndHomeFires.

For the one who supports you no matter what

Every eight minutes, the Red Cross responds to a disaster in the community. Here’s how we’re supporting disaster relief, all day, every day, wherever someone needs us.