Sound the Alarm to Save Lives: A Campaign to End Home Fires

Every day seven people are killed and another 36 people suffer injuries as a result of home fires, most in homes that lack working smoke alarms. And annually, we respond to nearly 64,000 disasters – the vast majority of which are home fires. Sadly, children and the elderly disproportionately lose their lives. To help end fire tragedies and save lives, we launched our Home Fire Campaign in 2014.
Installing 100,000 Smoke Alarms in 16 Days
A critical part of this campaign is Sound the Alarm, a series of home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events across the country. This April, we kicked off Sound the Alarm on April 28, with a goal of installing 100,000 free smoke alarms in more than 100 cities across the U.S. in 16 days. Our volunteers have hit the ground running to help families prevent and prepare for home fires. Click through the below photo album to see some of our volunteers in action.
Providing Fire Safety Information in Local Communities
During these events Red Cross volunteers canvass high-risk neighborhoods, install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms, provide home fire safety tips and help families create escape plans. Together with fire departments and other community partners, our volunteers have installed more than one million smoke alarms in homes, and that number continues to climb.
Join Us Today
Join us to help save more lives from home fires. Volunteer in your local community to help Sound the Alarm, make a financial contribution, or take steps to protect your loved ones today. Learn more here.
If you’re wondering what kind of Sound the Alarm volunteer opportunity suits your skills and personality best, take this quiz to find a good fit.
A Special Thanks to Our National Partners
This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from national partners: Almost Family, Delta Air Lines and International Paper. The Red Cross has also received funding from FEMA through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
