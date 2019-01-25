Give Now to Help Meet Emergency Need for Blood and Platelet Donations

Every day, blood and platelet donors across the country are needed to help save lives. And this winter is no exception.

Unfortunately, the Red Cross collected 27,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than needed during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s. Additionally, recent winter weather across the country has caused more than 1,700 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected so far in January. As a result, the Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of most blood types, and blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

January is National Blood Donor Month

This month is National Blood Donor Month, a time to celebrate the lifesaving impact of blood and platelet donors. Cancer patients like Hannah, and so many others like accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia or sickle cell disease depend on these donations.

How You Can Help

Make your appointment to give blood or platelets now and all year long so blood products are available for patients who depend on transfusions. You can make an appointment by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Don’t forget to bring a friend or family member with you. Donors can save up to 15 minutes at a blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

Sign up to sponsor a blood drive this winter at RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive. High school and college students who sign up to host a Leaders Save Lives blood drive during their winter or summer break could be eligible to win college scholarships while gaining leadership experience.

You can also support the Red Cross by hosting a SleevesUp virtual blood drive at RedCrossBlood.org/SleevesUp, which allows users to honor someone’s life, celebrate a special occasion or simply bring people together to help save lives.